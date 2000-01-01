Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
RUNABOUT and THRUST
Today, 05:52 PM
savagephil
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 47
RUNABOUT and THRUST
Any idea when these might pop up here?
savagephil
Today, 06:24 PM
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,712
Re: RUNABOUT and THRUST
Quote:
Originally Posted by
savagephil
Any idea when these might pop up here?
Dont know, most probably available at TRU like the other Targets exclusives. I didnt take chance and preordered Thrust at a Japan website and got Runabout from Targets (it has been delivered to my US address).
QuadESL63
Today, 06:26 PM
RodimusRocks
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 128
Re: RUNABOUT and THRUST
https://www.toysrus.ca/en/Transforme.../A48BA9DE.html
Thrust has a listing so he's imminent.
RodimusRocks
