Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers ?Buzzworthy Bumblebee? Figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,877
New Transformers ?Buzzworthy Bumblebee? Figures


Via In Demand Toys we have several new stock images of some new*Transformers “Buzzworthy Bumblebee”*figures. These figure seem to be re-packs of previous Studio Series molds so far. Buzzworthy Bumblebee 15 Bumblebee &#38; Charlie Buzzworthy Bumblebee 26 WWII Bumblebee Buzzworthy Bumblebee 40 Shatter (Car mode) Buzzworthy Bumblebee 74 Camaro Bumblebee &#38; Sam Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post New Transformers “Buzzworthy Bumblebee” Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:14 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Classic
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,326
Re: New Transformers ?Buzzworthy Bumblebee? Figures
So there's literally no point to this. Way to milk it Hasbro
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:22 PM   #3
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,615
Re: New Transformers ?Buzzworthy Bumblebee? Figures
Oh boy! More camaro Bumblebees! Just what we needed!
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-15 MP-16 Rumble Frenzy G1 Takara Tomy NEW MP15 MP16
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Takara Transformers Generations Selects Seacon Kraken Seawing MISB Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Henkei C-04 Mirage 2008 BIB (Classics)
Transformers
Transformers Movie Voyager Ratchet 2007 Hasbro BIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage Astrotrain complete and Reprolabels + KO Browning
Transformers
Vintage 1984-86 Large Transformer Pencil Sharpener Transformer LOGO stamp Cool!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.