Via In Demand Toys we have several new stock images of some new*Transformers “Buzzworthy Bumblebee”*figures. These figure seem to be re-packs of previous Studio Series molds so far. Buzzworthy Bumblebee 15 Bumblebee & Charlie Buzzworthy Bumblebee 26 WWII Bumblebee Buzzworthy Bumblebee 40 Shatter (Car mode) Buzzworthy Bumblebee 74 Camaro Bumblebee & Sam Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards.
