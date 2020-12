Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,877

Via In Demand Toys we have several new stock images of some new Transformers "Buzzworthy Bumblebee" figures. These figure seem to be re-packs of previous Studio Series molds so far. Buzzworthy Bumblebee 15 Bumblebee & Charlie Buzzworthy Bumblebee 26 WWII Bumblebee Buzzworthy Bumblebee 40 Shatter (Car mode) Buzzworthy Bumblebee 74 Camaro Bumblebee & Sam





