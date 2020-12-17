|
Super 7 ReAction Gold Armor Bumblebee Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Galaxius84 for giving us the heads up of the new*Super 7 ReAction Gold Armor Bumblebee found at US retail. This is gold redeco of Super 7 ReAction G1 Bumblebee actionfigure. It was found at Target in*Target in Newport, Kentucky for $17.99. Happy hunting!
