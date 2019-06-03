Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,814

IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Preview With Erik Burnham Interview



Courtesy of SyFy Wire, we bring you a preview of IDW's*Ghosts of Cybertron*#1 featuring interview commentary from writer Erik Burnham and a great look at the artistic process of cover and panel creation by Dan Schoening and Nick Roche. Theres so much fun to be had in this series  and no fan predictions have been better than half right! My only regret is that, with just five issues, well never be able to get in everything wed love to see. But hey, if it flies off the shelves, we can all meet back here for the sequel sound



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



