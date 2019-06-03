|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Preview With Erik Burnham Interview
Courtesy of SyFy Wire, we bring you a preview of IDW’s*Ghosts of Cybertron*#1 featuring interview commentary from writer Erik Burnham and a great look at the artistic process of cover and panel creation by Dan Schoening and Nick Roche. Theres so much fun to be had in this series and no fan predictions have been better than half right! My only regret is that, with just five issues, well never be able to get in everything wed love to see. But hey, if it flies off the shelves, we can all meet back here for the sequel
