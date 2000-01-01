Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:39 PM
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Sieghe Laserbeak and Ravage Review
Diminutive, sure, but dare I say that the Siege Laserbeak and Ravage might be among the best modern updates we have gotten for these two characters.
https://youtu.be/LouQHWGWolo
