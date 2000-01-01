Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Origins Bumblebee Zavvi
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:26 AM   #1
delrue
Armada
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 614
Origins Bumblebee Zavvi
Origins Bumblebee (the Cybertronia G1 toy) is on Zavvi for less than it would cost through TRU+shipping. So if you're stuck paying for shipping through TRU or just want it now, here ya go.


https://us.zavvi.com/merch-action-fi.../13230225.html


[EDIT] By want it now, appears to by January.
Last edited by delrue; Today at 01:02 AM.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:55 AM   #2
ManitobaMando
Generation 1
ManitobaMando's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Winnipeg Manitoba
Posts: 40
Re: Origins Bumblebee Zavvi
Ive not even seen this figure show up on TRUs website for ordering.
ManitobaMando is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
Transformers G1 - Deluxe Vehicle - Whirl - Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original G1 box art 3D magnets, Optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Vintage G1 G2 & Current Era Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures Go Bots
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures Parts Pieces
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.