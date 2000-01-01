Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Origins Bumblebee Zavvi
delrue
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 614
Origins Bumblebee Zavvi
Origins Bumblebee (the Cybertronia G1 toy) is on Zavvi for less than it would cost through TRU+shipping. So if you're stuck paying for shipping through TRU or just want it now, here ya go.
https://us.zavvi.com/merch-action-fi.../13230225.html
[EDIT] By want it now, appears to by January.
Last edited by delrue; Today at
01:02 AM
delrue
ManitobaMando
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Winnipeg Manitoba
Posts: 40
Re: Origins Bumblebee Zavvi
Ive not even seen this figure show up on TRUs website for ordering.
Feedback
:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=82545
ManitobaMando
