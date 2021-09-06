Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype


Third party company*Newage Toys have shared images of the color renders of their*H27W Conquest &#038; H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus)*via their*Weibo account. Newage brings us an Ultra Magnus design based on the original G1 toy idea of a separate white Optimus Prime figure which uses parts of the vehicle mode as an armor. The design of the 2 components is close to the G1 animation style and we are sure its a great alternative for Legends scale collectors. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



