Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype
Third party company*Newage Toys have shared images of the color renders of their*H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus)*via their*Weibo account.
Newage brings us an Ultra Magnus design based on the original G1 toy idea of a separate white Optimus Prime figure which uses parts of the vehicle mode as an armor. The design of the 2 components is close to the G1 animation style and we are sure its a great alternative for Legends scale collectors. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this » Continue Reading.
