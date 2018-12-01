|
Shockwave Lab SL- 40 Display Unit Board Kit
A modular display floor that includes 24 hexagonal pieces and 60 fasteners. A single piece fits Titan Masters of figures of similar size. Then you can connect and create your own floor. Via*Shockwave Lab Weibo
