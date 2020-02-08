|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 iTunes Preview
The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers #17 is now available
, with thanks for this update to the continuing comics recon of TFW2005 member Lucas35. Megatron is faced with the ultimate decision. He can forge ahead on the path hes started down, or he can take the last chance at doing things by the book. Either way, Cybertron is on the verge of change, and after this, nothing will ever be the same. Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Beth McGuire-Smith (Artist) Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist) Brendan Cahill (Cover Artist) Pick up this issue from » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.