*have revealed a small picture of a Japanese magazine which announces*Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy. This time is the Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime mold which gets the black repaint style. The figure will be a Tokio Toy Show exclusive and it will cost*6,048 yen. This is the second time Black Convoy is getting a Legends EX release as a Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. The 2015 exclusive used the Deluxe RTS mold. You can check the picture after the jump and sound off at the 2005 Boards.
