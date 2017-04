Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,393

Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy Revealed



Several sources on



The post







More... Several sources on Twitter* *and Facebook *have revealed a small picture of a Japanese magazine which announces*Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy. This time is the Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime mold which gets the black repaint style. The figure will be a Tokio Toy Show exclusive and it will cost*6,048 yen. This is the second time Black Convoy is getting a Legends EX release as a Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. The 2015 exclusive used the Deluxe RTS mold. You can check the picture after the jump and sound off at the 2005 Boards.The post Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________