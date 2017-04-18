Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy Revealed


Several sources on Twitter**and Facebook*have revealed a small picture of a Japanese magazine which announces*Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy. This time is the Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime mold which gets the black repaint style. The figure will be a Tokio Toy Show exclusive and it will cost*6,048 yen. This is the second time Black Convoy is getting a Legends EX release as a Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. The 2015 exclusive used the Deluxe RTS mold. You can check the picture after the jump and sound off at the 2005 Boards.

The post Takara-Tomy Legends EX Black Convoy Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



