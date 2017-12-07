Via ITunes
*we can share for you the*IDW Optimus Prime #14 ITunes Preview. This 3-page preview shows us Prowl, Wheelie, Garnak and, in a nice surprise, Stardrive. The Fembot raised and trained by Rom’s Solstar Order who we had seen for the first time in the crossover “Rom vs Transformers: Shining Armor”. The group is on the way to find and save the Throttlebots which won’t be an easy task. Optimus Prime #14 is expected to be released on December, 20. While you wait, you can check out the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the » Continue Reading.
