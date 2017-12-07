Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Optimus Prime #14 ITunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:22 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,332
IDW Optimus Prime #14 ITunes Preview


Via ITunes*we can share for you the*IDW Optimus Prime #14 ITunes Preview. This 3-page preview shows us Prowl, Wheelie, Garnak and, in a nice surprise, Stardrive. The Fembot raised and trained by Rom’s Solstar Order who we had seen for the first time in the crossover “Rom vs Transformers: Shining Armor”. The group is on the way to find and save the Throttlebots which won’t be an easy task. Optimus Prime #14 is expected to be released on December, 20. While you wait, you can check out the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Optimus Prime #14 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 Transformer // G1 Decepticon Jet Starscream // 98% Complete EX/NM Condition
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Wildrider Stunticon Original Sealed
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.