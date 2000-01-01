Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
A second Clone two pack announced
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:17 AM
#
1
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,506
A second Clone two pack announced
http://tformers.com/another-clones-2...edium=facebook
Looks like you can avoid buying up them giant exclusive sets if you are only interested in the Clones.
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Transbot90210
Find More Posts by Transbot90210
Today, 11:48 AM
#
2
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,229
Re: A second Clone two pack announced
Is it my imagination or does the paint/plastic on Fastlane look pinker compared to his Chaos on Velocitron version?
__________________
Wants:
SDCC Kreon Set
Flamewar
Scrapper6
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Scrapper6
Find More Posts by Scrapper6
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Masterpiece Mp-18B Bluestreak TakaraTomy
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Mastermind Creations MMC Azalea (Arcee)
Transformers Sons Of Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME + HOT ROD Brand New MISB
Transformers DELUX CLASS 2008 - BUMBLEBEE - Revenge of the Fallen - MISB
Lot of 6 Transformers Titans Return Combiner Wars Sentinel Galvatron Onslaught
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:20 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.