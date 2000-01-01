Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page A second Clone two pack announced
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:17 AM   #1
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,506
A second Clone two pack announced
http://tformers.com/another-clones-2...edium=facebook

Looks like you can avoid buying up them giant exclusive sets if you are only interested in the Clones.
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:48 AM   #2
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Scrapper6's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,229
Re: A second Clone two pack announced
Is it my imagination or does the paint/plastic on Fastlane look pinker compared to his Chaos on Velocitron version?
__________________
Wants:
SDCC Kreon Set
Flamewar
Scrapper6 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Mp-18B Bluestreak TakaraTomy
Transformers
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC Azalea (Arcee)
Transformers
Transformers Sons Of Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME + HOT ROD Brand New MISB
Transformers
Transformers DELUX CLASS 2008 - BUMBLEBEE - Revenge of the Fallen - MISB
Transformers
Lot of 6 Transformers Titans Return Combiner Wars Sentinel Galvatron Onslaught
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.