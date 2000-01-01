Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:54 AM   #1
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,506
Well this sucks!!!!
Walgreen exclusive???

Let's hope TRU Canada picks this up
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210 is online now
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #2
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 664
Re: Well this sucks!!!!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Transbot90210 View Post
Walgreen exclusive???

Let's hope TRU Canada picks this up
EB Games has been bringing in the Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends... they didn't bring Brainstorm but that was right around the start of when they were bringing in the exclusives... maybe they will stock it?
__________________
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron



Feedback Thread
RaidenisOP is offline
Old Today, 11:15 AM   #3
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,506
Re: Well this sucks!!!!
Here is to hoping that some Canadian retailer grabs these.

Between this being an exclusive and suffering from the Last Wave of a Series curse... these are going to be hard to find
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210 is online now
Old Today, 11:23 AM   #4
victory_saber
Beast Machine
victory_saber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: VanCity
Posts: 455
Re: Well this sucks!!!!
walgreens.com still has Brainstorm readily available. This set could pegwarm just like Brainstorm especially when the two other "twins" are in separate exclusive boxsets. The completists may just give up =p
victory_saber is offline
Old Today, 11:34 AM   #5
RazzAq
Generation 2
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
RazzAq's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 135
Re: Well this sucks!!!!
hope they become available online before October when I go to US. Buy couple, get shipped to my friend's place, then bring them home to Canada.
__________________
Collection [] Feedback [] Wanted_List
RazzAq is online now
