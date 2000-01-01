EB Games has been bringing in the Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends... they didn't bring Brainstorm but that was right around the start of when they were bringing in the exclusives... maybe they will stock it?
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron
walgreens.com still has Brainstorm readily available. This set could pegwarm just like Brainstorm especially when the two other "twins" are in separate exclusive boxsets. The completists may just give up =p