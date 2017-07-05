|
Titans Return 2-Pack Wingspan & Cloudbreaker Pre-order and Box Image
Site sponsor Robotkingdom has liste the*Titans Return 2-Pack Wingspan & Cloudbreaker For Pre-order. The figures are listed here
for $ 23.90 and they will start shippin on 1st August 2017. An interesting detail is that Robotkigdom lists this pack as an Amazon exclusive. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TyrantGalvatron for the heads up on this pre-order. As an extra bonus, we have our first look at the box of this 2-pack thanks to 2005 Boards member prime roller, we have our first look at the box if the set. You can check the pictures after the jump, and then sound » Continue Reading.
