|
New Official Transformers Kingdom & Studio Series Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China
The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
*have just uploaded a new*Official Transformers Kingdom & Studio Series Stop Motion Video*for your viewing pleasure. The video is a nice mix of some of the recent Kingdom figures like Voyager Cyclonus, Core Optimus Prime and Megatron, Deluxe Arcee, and Studio Series Hot Rod (with fast cameos of Jazz and Kup). We can see a funny talent battle between Cyclonus and Hot Rod and, as you should imagine, nothing ends as expected. Watch the video*here
*or a YouTube mirror after the jump, as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
The post New Official Transformers Kingdom & Studio Series Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca