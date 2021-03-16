Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,273

Transformers Kingdom Galvatron First Look



“What did he say his name was?” “GALVATRON!” It’s entirely possible you just read those lines in the voices of Rumble, and Galvatron respectively. A key character in the Transformers mythos introduced in Transformers the Movie, Galvatron is a popular character who has never had the amount of attention as his predecessor as Decepticon leader, Megatron. For years, fans have waited for the day Galvatron might receive a “definitive” version. In 2021, 35 years from the debut of the original animated Transformers Movie, we are getting what seems to be the definitive version of Galvatron. Ladies and Gentlemen, after



"What did he say his name was?" "GALVATRON!" It's entirely possible you just read those lines in the voices of Rumble, and Galvatron respectively. A key character in the Transformers mythos introduced in Transformers the Movie, Galvatron is a popular character who has never had the amount of attention as his predecessor as Decepticon leader, Megatron. For years, fans have waited for the day Galvatron might receive a "definitive" version. In 2021, 35 years from the debut of the original animated Transformers Movie, we are getting what seems to be the definitive version of Galvatron.





