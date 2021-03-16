Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Galvatron First Look
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,273
Transformers Kingdom Galvatron First Look


“What did he say his name was?” “GALVATRON!” &#160; It’s entirely possible you just read those lines in the voices of Rumble, and Galvatron respectively. A key character in the Transformers mythos introduced in Transformers the Movie, Galvatron is a popular character who has never had the amount of attention as his predecessor as Decepticon leader, Megatron. For years, fans have waited for the day Galvatron might receive a “definitive” version. In 2021, 35 years from the debut of the original animated Transformers Movie, we are getting what seems to be the definitive version of Galvatron. Ladies and Gentlemen, after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Galvatron First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:23 PM   #2
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Miraculous Galvatron's Ebay Auctions
Miraculous Galvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 246
Re: Transformers Kingdom Galvatron First Look
Finally the one I've been waiting for!
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077

Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74683
Miraculous Galvatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece Optimus prime Megatron pistol walther p-38
Transformers
transformers earthrise runabout
Transformers
Transformers Voyager Galvatron Figure Age of Extinction 2014 AOE 100% complete
Transformers
Transformers Prime Cyberverse Energon Drill with Knock Out! 100% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Mini Action Figures Lot Hasbro
Transformers
Bakugan 6058269 Dragonoid Infinity Transforming Figure $70
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1985 Brawn with Rub Sticker Complete Vintage Green
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.