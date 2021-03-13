Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3 New Stock Images


Via Smyths Uk website we can share for you some additional stock images of the new*Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3. These figures were recently revealed and spotted at US retail just a few hours later. We have new images of Netlix Cheetor*(redeco), Deep Cover*(redeco),* Deseeus Army Drone*(Siege Ironhide redeco) and Sparkless drone*(Siege Smokescreen/Prowl redeco). While these figures are Walmart exclusives in the US, they are likely to show up in other countries too. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



