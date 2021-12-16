|
Super7 Reaction Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime And Megatron Found at US Ret
These pair of Target Exclusive figures were found in Madison WI. This comes months ahead of the original pre-order eta of February 6th 2022. Be sure to keep an eye out for these two while you’re doing your holiday shopping and share you findings in your local sightings thread. Happy Hunting!
