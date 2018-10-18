Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robert J Walsh ? Generation 1 composer ? passes away


We have some sad news to report. The composer of, among other classic soundtracks, Transformers Generation 1’s background music Robert J Walsh has passed away, aged 70. The sad news was broken by*Varèse Sarabande Records. For many of us, the soundtrack to Transformers Generation 1 is iconic. From the main theme to the the battle themes to the Vince DiCola inspired music used in season 3, Robert J Walsh’s music provided a score that is both enduring and incredibly memorable even nearly 35 years later. It is a true testament to what Robert J Walsh gave us as fans &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robert J Walsh – Generation 1 composer – passes away appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



