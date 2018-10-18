Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro facing "difficult changes"; potential for layoffs and investor lawsuit


Several outlets including the Providence Journal and WPRI are reporting that Hasbro may be in a tough position. According to a press release from Hasbro’s*Julie Duffy, Hasbro is engaged in an ongoing process of transformation involving “meaningful organisational changes”, some of which are said to be “difficult” and may have an affect on a single digit percentage of Hasbro’s 5,000 employees (i.e. between 50 and 499 individuals).* This news has led to many speculating that “difficult changes” affecting this proportion of employees means layoffs, although even this small proportion of layoffs would likely trigger a requirement to file &#187; Continue Reading.

