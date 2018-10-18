|
Hasbro facing ?difficult changes?; potential for layoffs and investor lawsuit
Several outlets including the Providence Journal
and WPRI
are reporting that Hasbro may be in a tough position. According to a press release from Hasbro’s*Julie Duffy, Hasbro is engaged in an ongoing process of transformation involving “meaningful organisational changes”, some of which are said to be “difficult” and may have an affect on a single digit percentage of Hasbro’s 5,000 employees (i.e. between 50 and 499 individuals).* This news has led to many speculating that “difficult changes” affecting this proportion of employees means layoffs, although even this small proportion of layoffs would likely trigger a requirement to file » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro facing “difficult changes”; potential for layoffs and investor lawsuit
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.