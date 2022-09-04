Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,874

G1 Transformers Mystery Mini Walker Erasers Found At US Retail



We have some new Transformers merchandise to share with you. 2005 Boards members*fartsniffer42*and*Sponge*found some cool officially licensed*G1 Transformers Mystery Mini Walker Erasers at*Dollar Tree stores. These are small erasers shaped after G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundwave and Bumblebee (Evergreen design). Each eraser has got 4 articulation points so they can be posed as if they were walking. They come in blind bags. See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



