Transformers: Monopoly Board Game By Winning Solutions



Do you love Monopoly? Do you love Transformers? Well, if the answer is ‘Yes’ then we got just the solution for you. Actually, it’s from the famous board games company Winning Solutions. This game which contributed to*thousands of breakups, family feuds and shattered friendships is getting a Transformers makeover. And it looks amazing. So amazing that the game comes with special hangers so that the owner can hang it on a wall as a work of art. “Featuring original artwork inspired by the packaging of the 80s toy line, Transformers Monopoly replaces all of the games classic properties with Transformers



Do you love Monopoly? Do you love Transformers? Well, if the answer is 'Yes' then we got just the solution for you. Actually, it's from the famous board games company Winning Solutions. This game which contributed to*thousands of breakups, family feuds and shattered friendships is getting a Transformers makeover. And it looks amazing. So amazing that the game comes with special hangers so that the owner can hang it on a wall as a work of art. "Featuring original artwork inspired by the packaging of the 80s toy line, Transformers Monopoly replaces all of the games classic properties with Transformers

