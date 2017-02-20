Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,056
Transformers: Monopoly Board Game By Winning Solutions


Do you love Monopoly? Do you love Transformers? Well, if the answer is 'Yes' then we got just the solution for you. Actually, it's from the famous board games company Winning Solutions. This game which contributed to thousands of breakups, family feuds and shattered friendships is getting a Transformers makeover. And it looks amazing. So amazing that the game comes with special hangers so that the owner can hang it on a wall as a work of art. "Featuring original artwork inspired by the packaging of the 80s toy line, Transformers Monopoly replaces all of the games classic properties with Transformers

The post Transformers: Monopoly Board Game By Winning Solutions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
