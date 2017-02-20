The official website of*Transformers: The Last Knight toys by Takara Tomy is now live. The new site features the Japanese Theatrical Trailer for the movie, the Banner and a Commercial for the upcoming toyline. Unfortunately, the commercial is region locked. At the bottom, there are several links for the initial lineup which features the following: 1-Step Changer (Turbo Changer) Optimus Prime 1-Step Changer (Turbo Changer)*Bumblebee 1-Step Changer (Turbo Changer)*Barricade 1-Step Changer (Turbo Changer)*Hound Deluxe Class*Bumblebee (AOE Repaint) Deluxe Class*Berserker Deluxe Class Slash*(AOE Repaint) Voyager Class Grimlock*(AOE Repaint) Very much like Voyager Class Optimus Prime
, the above figures are identical » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Transformers: The Last Knight Official Site Now Live
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...