Hasbro Studios To Attend CTN Animation Expo 2017


Hasbro Studios will entertain the crowds attending this year’s*CTN Animation Expo with a special booth showcasing their current and upcoming lineup of TV Content as well as several very interesting panels. Episode Directors, Writers and Character Designers from the Transformers Franchise will attend the event. While not specifically mentioned, it is likely that*Transformers: Cyberverse and Rescue Bots Academy will be showcased during CTN Expo. Some of the well known representatives from Hasbro are: Walter Gatus – Lead Character Designer, Transformers (known to us as the Lead Character Designer for Transformers: Prime and Transformers: Robots In Disguise) Josh Feldman – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Studios To Attend CTN Animation Expo 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



