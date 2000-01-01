Today, 07:41 AM #1 Hexatron Mini-Con Join Date: Mar 2018 Location: Canada Posts: 6 Reformatted R-50 Supermax Crowdfund



This is a representation of IDW Fortress Maximus that, if successfully funded, will be produced by Mastermind creations! This figure is in the crowdfunding process right now and is only open until the end of the month! Specifics about pricing can be found on the Planet Steel Express webpage for the figure



Sorry if this opening post is a little dull. Without access to a computer at the moment pictures/animations are hard to add, however all images can be found on the PSX page using the URL above. Thanks for your time everyone! Hey everyone! First post for me on this site, I thought this figure was a good reason to post my first! I am on mobile so I have no way to upload pictures without using a ton of data, however there is a substantial thread over on TFW2005 with info from the designer!This is a representation of IDW Fortress Maximus that, if successfully funded, will be produced by Mastermind creations! This figure is in the crowdfunding process right now and is only open until the end of the month! Specifics about pricing can be found on the Planet Steel Express webpage for the figure http://www.planetsteelexpress.com/R50token/ . A minimum 800 copies will have to be ordered in both the NA and Asian markets to make this figure a reality. If over 1200 copies are ordered in each market there will be reduced pricing on the figure!!Sorry if this opening post is a little dull. Without access to a computer at the moment pictures/animations are hard to add, however all images can be found on the PSX page using the URL above. Thanks for your time everyone!

Tags fortress maximus, idw, mastermind creations, mmc, supermax

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

