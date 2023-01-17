Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Canon x Transformers Reflaktor R5 (Reflector) In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,485
Canon x Transformers Reflaktor R5 (Reflector) In-Hand Images


Via Baidu user*animetal*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Canon x Transformers Refraktor R5 (Reflector). This figure transforms into a realistic*Canon*EOS R5 camera, even with buttons and removable lenses.*It includes a mini G1 Reflector camera (it can split in three pieces), and a new Quantum Dial (instead of the Matrix). Robot mode is pretty similar to the previously seen*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5, but with a new deco and a G1 Reflector head. It was released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive. See the new images after the break and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Canon x Transformers Reflaktor R5 (Reflector) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.