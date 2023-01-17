Via Baidu user*animetal
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Canon x Transformers Refraktor R5 (Reflector). This figure transforms into a realistic*Canon*EOS R5 camera, even with buttons and removable lenses.*It includes a mini G1 Reflector camera (it can split in three pieces), and a new Quantum Dial (instead of the Matrix). Robot mode is pretty similar to the previously seen*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5
, but with a new deco and a G1 Reflector head. It was released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive. See the new images after the break and then » Continue Reading.
The post Canon x Transformers Reflaktor R5 (Reflector) In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...