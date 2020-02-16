Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  February Week 2


TFW2005 is everywhere! We are back with our usual world sightings reports, courstesy of our very own 2005 Boards members over the globe. Siege figures are still popping up in South America and Europe, and the new Earthrise figures have hit shelves in Germany and Malaysia. Some Studio Series missing waves have finally appeared in the Philippines. Siege Wave 4 Deluxe Class in Colombia *2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron*reports that Siege Barricade and Impactor were spotted at Pepe Ganga in Pereira. Their wave partner Impactor should be around too. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/germany-transformers-sightings.155088/page-27#post-17661861">Earthrise Wave 1 Battlemaster &#38; Deluxe Class, Studio Series Wave 8 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  February Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
