IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #14



Waspinator and Scorponok come across some more of the aggressive mutant animals seen in earlier arcs and find out what actually mutated them in Beast Wars issue #14. Sound off with your thoughts about the 5-page preview, via Graphic Policy, on the 2005 boards! Creator



