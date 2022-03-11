Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #14


Waspinator and Scorponok come across some more of the aggressive mutant animals seen in earlier arcs and find out what actually mutated them in Beast Wars issue #14. Sound off with your thoughts about the 5-page preview, via Graphic Policy, on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Brenda Chi (Cover Artist), Colm Griffin (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #14 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



