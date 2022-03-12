Is a new arrival still big enough to be a problem? Find out in the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #41, then discuss the story with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! In “The Landscape of Fear,” the Crystal City, last refuge of the Autobots, is under siege. But with the arrival of last-minute reinforcements, do they have what it takes to turn the tide of battle in their favor? And what of the other threats to Cybertron-Insecticlone swarms, rust worms, and a great evil reborn?! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Artist), Umi Miyao » Continue Reading.
