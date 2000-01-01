Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,628

Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1502 TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1502 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com . #1 Hot Items Jiangxing JX-MetalBeast-01 Winged Dragon. Photos Update! Start Shipping NOW! US$ 174.90 Jiangxing JX-MetalBeast-01 Winged Dragon. Available Now! FANS TOYS FT-39 JABBER. Photos Update! Start Shipping NOW! US94.90





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



