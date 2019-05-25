|
Transformers: Cyberverse ? Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Deadlock New Stock Image
BBCV website, which had provided us with new stock images*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Ultimate Class Grimlock & 1-Step Changer Shockwave And Skybite
, has also added a new listing with stock images of several Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class toys, and among them we can spot a pair of new stock images of Warrior Class Deadlock in both modes. This figure is part of the upcoming Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior class (similar size to a Deluxe figure) and it is based on his appearance during the first season of the Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon. Click on » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Cyberverse – Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Deadlock New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca