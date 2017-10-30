Hasbro has updated their Hascon homepage announcing the dates for next years Hascon. Posted along with a “thank you” for making the first Hascon a success, they announced the dates for the second Hascon will be September 6th through the 8th. Don’t make travel plans just yet, as a location hasn’t been announced. But, it’s entirely possible that Hasbro will want to keep the convention close to home in Rhode Island. However, you can at least block off the dates in your calendar. Click the title bar to discuss!