Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hascon 2019 Announced
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,100
Hascon 2019 Announced


Hasbro has updated their Hascon homepage announcing the dates for next years Hascon. Posted along with a “thank you” for making the first Hascon a success, they announced the dates for the second Hascon will be September 6th through the 8th. Don’t make travel plans just yet, as a location hasn’t been announced. But, it’s entirely possible that Hasbro will want to keep the convention close to home in Rhode Island. However, you can at least block off the dates in your calendar. Click the title bar to discuss!

The post Hascon 2019 Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,215
Re: Hascon 2019 Announced
Next year's Hason with a date of 2019? Ami I missing something?
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #3
Yonoid
Energon
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 875
Re: Hascon 2019 Announced
qc issues with their marketing now?
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
TR ramhorn
TLK Cogman deluxe, Hot Rod Deluxe
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:08 PM   #4
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,940
Re: Hascon 2019 Announced
Next year is NOT 2019. Fail
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:39 PM   #5
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,112
Re: Hascon 2019 Announced
MY18 is probably already over for them.
__________________
Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Transformers
Transformers The Movie Leader Premium Optimus Prime loose complete 100%
Transformers
Transformers Fortress Maximus
Transformers
transformer G1 autobot ultra magnus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.