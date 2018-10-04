Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,188
NYCC 2018 ? Transformers Movie Studio Series Drift ? High Res Display Images


We first got word this morning that Entertainment Earth would have the first-release rights to the upcoming Transformers Movie Studio Series Drift figure. We got official images and details. At this year’s New York Comic Con 2018 Hasbro Event, we saw some of the Drift figure in action in his diorama. Included are the mini Dinobots. Not a ton of images (figure was displayed upside down) but here they are! Click the title of the story for all the images.

The post NYCC 2018 – Transformers Movie Studio Series Drift – High Res Display Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron
Today, 07:02 PM
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,055
Re: NYCC 2018 ? Transformers Movie Studio Series Drift ? High Res Display Images
Love the mini Dinobots. May just get Drift for them.
Longshot
