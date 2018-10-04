|
NYCC 2018 ? Transformers Movie Studio Series Drift ? High Res Display Images
We first got word this morning that Entertainment Earth would have the first-release rights
to the upcoming Transformers Movie Studio Series Drift figure. We got official images and details. At this year’s New York Comic Con 2018 Hasbro Event, we saw some of the Drift figure in action in his diorama. Included are the mini Dinobots. Not a ton of images (figure was displayed upside down) but here they are! Click the title of the story for all the images.
