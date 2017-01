Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,775

Transformers: Alt-Modes Wave 2 And RID Crash Combiners Wave 1 Found At US Retail



Transformers: Alt-Modes Wave 2 and Transformers: Robots*In Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 1 has been sighted in US Retail. Transformers: Alt-Modes Wave 2 was first revealed during SDCC 2016 as CGI Renders. The sighted wave contains: Megatron Sunstorm Starscream Optimus Prime Bumblebee Acid Storm Cliffjumper Smokescreen Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 1 contains BeeSide and PrimeStrong. Interestingly, shelf-space has been dedicated to Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class which we believe is for the Premier Edition Voyager Class Optimus Prime. Judging by First Edition releases which happened previously, the new figure may hit store shelves before the end of



