Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-2 Guard Found At Retail In Peru



Via*Transformers Peru*we can report our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-2 Guard at Peruvian retail. This*black redeco of Earthrise Ironhide (based on his original Diaclone deco) was found at several Next Level stores over Lima city. It was priced*150 Soles which is $40.00 approximately. An unexpected sighting, but we hope this means online retailers will get their stocks sooner than the original release date in May this year. You can still pre-order DK-2 Guard via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! TFSource,*
