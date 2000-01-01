Today, 01:21 AM #1 chovner Titanium Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Edmonton Posts: 1,253 Transformers lot



 Fansproject Defender, MIB w/reprolabels, extra heel supports and 1 extra propeller/sword - $50

 Fansproject Positum, MIB - $80

 Fansproject Insecticons, MIB w/reprolabels - $150 for all 3

 Fansproject Assaulter, MIB - $80

 Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus, MOC w/extra head for Geminus, reprolabels for both - $100 for the pair

 SDCC G1 Blaster, MIB w/ 3 cassette holders - $100

 Toyworld Orionvil, MIB - $80

 Human Alliance Sideswipe, Complete - $20

 Generations Thrust, missing instructions - $10

 Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime, missing missiles, instructions and 1 tire - $40

 Cybertron Galaxy Force Optimus Prime, missing instructions - $70

 Henkei Dark Skyfire, missing instructions, previous owner glue a wing and antennas back on - $30

 Reveal The Shield Lugnut, missing instructions - $30

 Revenge of The Fallen Leader Starscream, complete - $130

 Revenge of The Fallen Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Twins Skids and Mudflap, complete - $30

 Reveal The Shield Legends Starscream - $10

 Random Legends (Megatrons, Warpath, Ratchets, Bumblebee, Red Alert, Optimus, Soundwave, Evac, Ironhide) - $10 for all

 Maketoys Battle Tanker MIB with Reveal The Shield Deluxe Optimus Prime, complete - $100

 Combiner Wars Devastator, MIB - $250

 Xiaomi Mipad Soundwave, MIB - $50

 Universe Voyager Nemesis Prime, MIB - $50



Time to get rid of some stuff to make room for new stuff. Prices based on ebay sold prices within the last several months. CAD$, shipping not included if outside of Edmonton. Not looking for trades.



