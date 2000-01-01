Time to get rid of some stuff to make room for new stuff. Prices based on ebay sold prices within the last several months. CAD$, shipping not included if outside of Edmonton. Not looking for trades.
Fansproject Defender, MIB w/reprolabels, extra heel supports and 1 extra propeller/sword - $50
Fansproject Positum, MIB - $80
Fansproject Insecticons, MIB w/reprolabels - $150 for all 3
Fansproject Assaulter, MIB - $80
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus, MOC w/extra head for Geminus, reprolabels for both - $100 for the pair
SDCC G1 Blaster, MIB w/ 3 cassette holders - $100
Toyworld Orionvil, MIB - $80
Human Alliance Sideswipe, Complete - $20
Generations Thrust, missing instructions - $10
Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime, missing missiles, instructions and 1 tire - $40
Cybertron Galaxy Force Optimus Prime, missing instructions - $70
Henkei Dark Skyfire, missing instructions, previous owner glue a wing and antennas back on - $30
Reveal The Shield Lugnut, missing instructions - $30
Revenge of The Fallen Leader Starscream, complete - $130
Revenge of The Fallen Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Twins Skids and Mudflap, complete - $30
Reveal The Shield Legends Starscream - $10
Random Legends (Megatrons, Warpath, Ratchets, Bumblebee, Red Alert, Optimus, Soundwave, Evac, Ironhide) - $10 for all
Maketoys Battle Tanker MIB with Reveal The Shield Deluxe Optimus Prime, complete - $100
Combiner Wars Devastator, MIB - $250
Xiaomi Mipad Soundwave, MIB - $50
Universe Voyager Nemesis Prime, MIB - $50
Kijiji ad for pics:
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...Activated=true