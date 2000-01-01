Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
chovner
Transformers lot
Time to get rid of some stuff to make room for new stuff. Prices based on ebay sold prices within the last several months. CAD$, shipping not included if outside of Edmonton. Not looking for trades.

 Fansproject Defender, MIB w/reprolabels, extra heel supports and 1 extra propeller/sword - $50
 Fansproject Positum, MIB - $80
 Fansproject Insecticons, MIB w/reprolabels - $150 for all 3
 Fansproject Assaulter, MIB - $80
 Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus, MOC w/extra head for Geminus, reprolabels for both - $100 for the pair
 SDCC G1 Blaster, MIB w/ 3 cassette holders - $100
 Toyworld Orionvil, MIB - $80
 Human Alliance Sideswipe, Complete - $20
 Generations Thrust, missing instructions - $10
 Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime, missing missiles, instructions and 1 tire - $40
 Cybertron Galaxy Force Optimus Prime, missing instructions - $70
 Henkei Dark Skyfire, missing instructions, previous owner glue a wing and antennas back on - $30
 Reveal The Shield Lugnut, missing instructions - $30
 Revenge of The Fallen Leader Starscream, complete - $130
 Revenge of The Fallen Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Twins Skids and Mudflap, complete - $30
 Reveal The Shield Legends Starscream - $10
 Random Legends (Megatrons, Warpath, Ratchets, Bumblebee, Red Alert, Optimus, Soundwave, Evac, Ironhide) - $10 for all
 Maketoys Battle Tanker MIB with Reveal The Shield Deluxe Optimus Prime, complete - $100
 Combiner Wars Devastator, MIB - $250
 Xiaomi Mipad Soundwave, MIB - $50
 Universe Voyager Nemesis Prime, MIB - $50

Kijiji ad for pics:
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...Activated=true
