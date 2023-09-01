Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Sale: Blast Effects Lot +
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 908
Sale: Blast Effects Lot +
Selling out of Barrie, ON. Pick up or Canada Post delivery.

Accepting e-transfer.

$100 for the entire lot. Selling as lot.

2 mechs are from MFT Swerve and Gears. I think they are a reference to Diaclone toys. Includes extra arms attachments and some weird tank looking mech thingy that fits in some small blue case that opens up... I dunno man, I'm just describing what I see.

Spike and Wheelie are from SS86 Grimlock and Slag.

Ravage cage, energon cubes, and tiny Optimus are from the Pulse Exclusive Drone Weapon pack

Blast Effects are from siege onwards, all official, includes effects from jetfire x2, omega supreme, too many to list tbh. I counted 93 blast effect pieces as seen in the picture, possible some of those were 2 stuck together, maybe not.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TF (1).jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 54540   Click image for larger version Name: TF (5).jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 54541   Click image for larger version Name: TF (4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.0 KB ID: 54542   Click image for larger version Name: TF (3).jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.5 KB ID: 54543   Click image for larger version Name: TF (2).jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 54544  

__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection December 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_duhssUkjE
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 01:23 PM.
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.