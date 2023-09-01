UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 908

Sale: Blast Effects Lot + Selling out of Barrie, ON. Pick up or Canada Post delivery.



Accepting e-transfer.



$100 for the entire lot. Selling as lot.



2 mechs are from MFT Swerve and Gears. I think they are a reference to Diaclone toys. Includes extra arms attachments and some weird tank looking mech thingy that fits in some small blue case that opens up... I dunno man, I'm just describing what I see.



Spike and Wheelie are from SS86 Grimlock and Slag.



Ravage cage, energon cubes, and tiny Optimus are from the Pulse Exclusive Drone Weapon pack



Blast Effects are from siege onwards, all official, includes effects from jetfire x2, omega supreme, too many to list tbh. I counted 93 blast effect pieces as seen in the picture, possible some of those were 2 stuck together, maybe not. Attached Thumbnails





