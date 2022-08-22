2005 Board member Tarn31 has relayed some news from a Transformers Facebook group. Found at Target stores in California and Arizona are the second wave of deluxe figure in the Legacy line! Included in this wave are Prime Universe Knockout, Beast Wars Tarantulas, Elita-1 and the next limb for Menasor, Wild Rider! Are you seeing this exciting new wave at your stores? Share in the thread after the jump!
The post Legacy Wave 2 Deluxes at US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...