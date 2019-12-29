Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Toy Lab TL-01 Dark Knight (Masterpiece Scaled Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) Renders


A new third party company is coming to the market: Toy Lab. Via weibo user*Chaos_??*we have the render of their*TL-01 Dark Knight (Masterpiece Scaled Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime). This is a completely new and detailed mold which should be 28 cm tall in robot mode, ideal for the Masterpiece scale. The images reveal a very solid and compact truck mode which looks very promising. This mold is expected for release by the second quarter of 2020. One more alternative among several official, 3P, transformable and non-transformable Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime projects in the market. Keep &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Lab TL-01 Dark Knight (Masterpiece Scaled Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




