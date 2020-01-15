|
Transformers Authentics 5-inch Bravo Ratchet Found At Australian Retail
Via*Ozformers
*we can report that the new*Transformers Authentics 5-inch Bravo Ratchet has been found At Australian retail. “Bravo” Ratchet was found at a Woolworths store in Brisbane and we finally have an in-hand look at this new Authentics release that was first discovered via new listings*at Family Dollar website
together with*7-inch Alpha Soundwave (which was already found at US retail)
and 11-inch Titan Changers Grimlock & Starscream (still not reported). Happy hunting!
