Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Handle With Care



More... As we reach the middle of the week, we near yet another event in the Transformers mobile game Earth Wars! The team at Space Ape have provided us with information on this weekend’s character event,*featuring Kup for the Autobots, and Dead End for the Decepticons! Not only do we get new characters this weekend, but with Dead End’s addition to the game, we are also one step closer to having Menasor join the fight! As the group’s nihilist joins Dragstrip, Breakdown, and Offroad, all that’s left is Motormaster himself. For full details on this weekend’s character event, read the full » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars Event – Handle With Care appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

