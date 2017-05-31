Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Shocknado In Package Image


Via Autobase Aichi, we have an image of some upcoming Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiner releases in their packaging, including the awesome looking (and named) Decepticon redeco of Skyhammer, Shocknado! Shocknado’s components are named Shockdrive and Warnado, which are crazy enough names to be cool (and also a change to the working names of Shockwave and Tornado reported at the Australian Toy Fair). Also on show are in-package images of the Lunar Force redeco of Crash Combiner Primestrong (Optimus Prime and Strongarm), which is a very blue set, with a “Lunar Force” branding in the top right &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
