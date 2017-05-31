Via Autobase Aichi
, we have an image of some upcoming Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiner releases in their packaging, including the awesome looking (and named) Decepticon redeco of Skyhammer, Shocknado! Shocknado’s components are named Shockdrive and Warnado, which are crazy enough names to be cool (and also a change to the working names of Shockwave and Tornado reported at the Australian Toy Fair). Also on show are in-package images of the Lunar Force redeco of Crash Combiner Primestrong (Optimus Prime and Strongarm), which is a very blue set, with a “Lunar Force” branding in the top right » Continue Reading.
The post Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Shocknado In Package Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...