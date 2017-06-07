Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,770

Diamond Comics Shipping List For June 7th 2017



TFW2005 member D-Drive is back*with the comic book shipping list for June 7th, 2017. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #6 (also shipping subscription A, B & 1-in-10 variants) (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence You know that sinking feeling you get when you witness the destruction of an entire planet? Rodimus and company are about to feel that. Hardcore. HASBRO HEROES SOURCEBOOK #1 (OF 3) (also shipping subscription A & 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber, Various (A) Robert Atkins, Various (CA) Fico Ossio If you’re new to the Hasbro Universe or a long-time fan, this book is for you! Featuring a veritable



The post







More... TFW2005 member D-Drive is back*with the comic book shipping list for June 7th, 2017. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #6 (also shipping subscription A, B & 1-in-10 variants) (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence You know that sinking feeling you get when you witness the destruction of an entire planet? Rodimus and company are about to feel that. Hardcore. HASBRO HEROES SOURCEBOOK #1 (OF 3) (also shipping subscription A & 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber, Various (A) Robert Atkins, Various (CA) Fico Ossio If you’re new to the Hasbro Universe or a long-time fan, this book is for you! Featuring a veritable » Continue Reading. The post Diamond Comics Shipping List For June 7th 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________