On a bit of more related media for The Last Knight, we have a*Transformers: The Last Knight Enterprise TV Commercial for their car collection. Thanks to 2005 Boards member pie125 for the heads up. While the commercial is very fun and features some of the movie toys like Megatron, Barricade, Berserker, Optimus Prime (AOE), Drift and Crosshairs, we also get a very nice surprise with our first look at*Wave 3 Deluxe Bumblebee.* The new mold looks very nice and detailed, even if it seems to be mistranformed and with Crosshairs’s gun. We hope that Wave 3 will be available soon. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Enterprise TV Commercial Featuring Wave 3 Deluxe Bumblebee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...