Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,770

Transformers: The Last Knight To Receive An Early Screening In China



Paramount Pictures official Weibo account has made a special announcement regarding the release of Transformers: The Last Knight in China. It seems as though Chinese fans will receive the pleasure to enjoy the movie 5 days earlier than the London Premiere, along with Michael Bay, the cast and the crew. The event will take place on 13th June at*Guangzhou City. To participate, the fans must write a short essay on their favorite Transformers characters and a set of lucky winners will be selected among the entries. The announcement also comes with a small trailer featuring Megatron transforming. Check it out



The post







More... Paramount Pictures official Weibo account has made a special announcement regarding the release of Transformers: The Last Knight in China. It seems as though Chinese fans will receive the pleasure to enjoy the movie 5 days earlier than the London Premiere, along with Michael Bay, the cast and the crew. The event will take place on 13th June at*Guangzhou City. To participate, the fans must write a short essay on their favorite Transformers characters and a set of lucky winners will be selected among the entries. The announcement also comes with a small trailer featuring Megatron transforming. Check it out » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight To Receive An Early Screening In China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________