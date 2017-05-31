Paramount Pictures official Weibo account has made a special announcement regarding the release of Transformers: The Last Knight in China. It seems as though Chinese fans will receive the pleasure to enjoy the movie 5 days earlier than the London Premiere, along with Michael Bay, the cast and the crew. The event will take place on 13th June at*Guangzhou City. To participate, the fans must write a short essay on their favorite Transformers characters and a set of lucky winners will be selected among the entries. The announcement also comes with a small trailer featuring Megatron transforming. Check it out » Continue Reading.
