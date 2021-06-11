Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Grindor & Ravage In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Barricade34*for sharing in our boards our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Grindor &#38; Ravage. See all the images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Grindor & Ravage In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



