|
Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Grindor & Ravage In-Hand Images
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Barricade34*for sharing in our boards our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Grindor & Ravage. See all the images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
The post Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Grindor & Ravage In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca