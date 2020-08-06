|
Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1 In-Hand Images
Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube,*we can share in-hand images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1. Elita-1, who has a prominent role in the new Netflix’s War For Cybertron cartoon, is a retool of the Earthrise Arcee mold (with new head, torso parts and front of the car). She has all the things you like or not about this mold with a nice cartoon-accurate deco with no battle-damage effects. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1 In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca