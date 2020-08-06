Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,123

Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1 In-Hand Images



Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube,*we can share in-hand images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1. Elita-1, who has a prominent role in the new Netflix’s War For Cybertron cartoon, is a retool of the Earthrise Arcee mold (with new head, torso parts and front of the car). She has all the things you like or not about this mold with a nice cartoon-accurate deco with no battle-damage effects. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions



