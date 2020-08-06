Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1 In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,123
Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1 In-Hand Images


Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube,*we can share in-hand images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1. Elita-1, who has a prominent role in the new Netflix’s War For Cybertron cartoon, is a retool of the Earthrise Arcee mold (with new head, torso parts and front of the car). She has all the things you like or not about this mold with a nice cartoon-accurate deco with no battle-damage effects. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Elita-1 In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Fanstoys 31C Spoiler Breakdown
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cassettes Squawktalk and Beastbox MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Hasbro ULTRA Megatron T-Rex SEALED RARE US Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Scrapper SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot Guardian Jetfire MIB Boxed Complete MINT
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Mixmaster SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.