Studio Series Japanese releases for January 2020 ? Mixmaster, Soundwave, and Arcee Si
It’s San Diego Comic Con 2020 – but Takara-Tomy is stealing Hasbro’s thunder with some retailer listings, including a Dark of the Moon Soundwave and a set of the Arcee sisters! Care of Loopaza Megastore
, we can confirm some these new releases are coming to Japan in January 2020 – and that also means we’ll be seeing them in the US soon. In fact, we’d bet on Hasbro showing these today as a part of their SDCC 2019 reveals! The new listings reveal these new toys to us: SS-40 New Bumblebee – yay? This will probably be the “modern” » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.