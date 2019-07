Studio Series Japanese releases for January 2020 ? Mixmaster, Soundwave, and Arcee Si

It's San Diego Comic Con 2020 – but Takara-Tomy is stealing Hasbro's thunder with some retailer listings, including a Dark of the Moon Soundwave and a set of the Arcee sisters! Care of Loopaza Megastore , we can confirm some these new releases are coming to Japan in January 2020 – and that also means we'll be seeing them in the US soon. In fact, we'd bet on Hasbro showing these today as a part of their SDCC 2019 reveals! The new listings reveal these new toys to us: SS-40 New Bumblebee – yay? This will probably be the "modern"