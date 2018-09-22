Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,100

Courtesy of Transformers Chile we can report that the Bumblebee Movie standees are starting to show up at movie theaters and mall in Santiago, the capital of Chile. This is the start of the promotional campaign of the Bumblebee Movie in Latin America. They have also announced that the new trailer (Spanish version) will be revealed this Monday 24, September. Stay tuned all fellow Latin American fans!





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



