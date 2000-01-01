Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:16 PM   #1
Gate0fBabylon
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: markham
Posts: 13
Stuff i'm looking for
if anyone's got anything on this list living near Markham or downtown Toronto please dm me, I don't really want to deal with shipping but if you've got a good deal I'll probably do it. I would prefer to do a trade but I can pay with Paypal too.

trade items list here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=82926

junker CW prime mould, I just need the combine mode front skirt and wheels basically.

classics prime gun, I mean the big one that transforms into the top of the truck mode, not the smokestacks.

unique toys generation metroplex upgrade kit, as long as you have the head I'll buy it idc about the small guns

DNA designs, metroplex feet add on (would be interested in the hands too)

any version of generation metroplex's big red gun either the one it comes with or the 3rd party version

TFC-009 Gear of War 3 Sixgun
